📅 Nutcracker show, crafts & pizza at Carnegie West Library

Bring the family to Carnegie West Branch for a holiday Nutcracker Extravaganza on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 3:00–6:00pm on the Main Floor.

Dance Arts by Regina will perform excerpts from the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker at 4:00pm. Before the show, enjoy holiday crafts, and stick around afterward for a pizza party.

This event is for all ages and is part of the library’s Special/Signature Events series. Just show up during the event time to join in the fun.