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Cleveland
📅 Nutcracker Extravaganza with crafts & pizza, Dec 4
8 days ago
📅 Nutcracker show, crafts & pizza at Carnegie West Library
Bring the family to Carnegie West Branch for a holiday Nutcracker Extravaganza on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 3:00–6:00pm on the Main Floor.
Dance Arts by Regina will perform excerpts from the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker at 4:00pm. Before the show, enjoy holiday crafts, and stick around afterward for a pizza party.
This event is for all ages and is part of the library’s Special/Signature Events series. Just show up during the event time to join in the fun.
More Info: Nutrcracker Extravaganza - CPL (Cl...
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