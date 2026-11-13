📅 HS boys basketball scrimmage vs. Covenant Christian is set for November 23, 2026 at 6:00 pm.

The game will be played at Glenwood and is listed under New Boston Local Schools – District Events and Glenwood High School Events.

If you’re part of the school community or just enjoy local high school sports, you can head over to Glenwood that evening to watch the scrimmage and support the team.