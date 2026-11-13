Columbus is busy upgrading water and base infrastructure, and skilled project leaders are in demand. If you’ve got utilities, water, or systems experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Columbus, OH (onsite, Ohio-focused projects)

(onsite, Ohio-focused projects) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,950 – $158,500 (Ohio pay transparency range)

Lead planning, design, and construction administration for water and wastewater facilities across Ohio. This role is ideal if you’re a licensed PE with strong project management experience who enjoys guiding teams, working with public clients, and delivering complex treatment and conveyance projects from concept through construction.

Employer: Trinzic (spin-off from KBR Mission Technology Solutions )

Trinzic (spin-off from ) Location: Columbus, OH–based hiring for deployment to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia

Type: Full-time, deployed role

Salary: Not listed

Support U.S. Air Force base utilities by assessing and maintaining water, fuel, plumbing, fire suppression, and treatment systems. Best fit if you have 5+ years utilities experience, can deploy overseas, and hold (or can obtain) an active DoD Secret clearance and a valid passport.

Employer: CHA Consulting, Inc.

Location: Columbus, OH (also options in Cleveland, Indianapolis, or remote with some on-site visits)

(also options in Cleveland, Indianapolis, or with some on-site visits) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $110,000

Manage water, wastewater, and stormwater projects from proposal through completion, focusing on scope, budget, schedule, and client relationships. Great for a civil PE with at least 4 years of engineering and 2+ years of project management who wants flexibility (including remote work) and a steady pipeline of infrastructure projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—utilities and infrastructure roles in Columbus tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.