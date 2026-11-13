📅 Make/Take Craft at West Salem Library

Drop by the West Salem Library for a fun, low-key craft day.

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, the library is hosting an all-day, in-person Make/Take Craft event. You can:

Make a craft right at the library

Or grab a craft kit to take home and do later

This is an all-day event in Eastern Time, so you can stop in whenever it fits your schedule.

Great for kids, families, or anyone who enjoys a simple creative project.