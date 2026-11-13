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📅 All-day Make/Take Craft at West Salem Library
7 days ago
📅 Make/Take Craft at West Salem Library
Drop by the West Salem Library for a fun, low-key craft day.
On Saturday, November 14, 2026, the library is hosting an all-day, in-person Make/Take Craft event. You can:
- Make a craft right at the library
- Or grab a craft kit to take home and do later
This is an all-day event in Eastern Time, so you can stop in whenever it fits your schedule.
Great for kids, families, or anyone who enjoys a simple creative project.
More Info: Make/Take Craft - LibCal - ...
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