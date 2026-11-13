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Drama Club practice at Pine Elementary on Nov. 18
7 days ago
📅 Drama Club practice at Pine Elementary
Drama Club Practice is scheduled at Pine Elementary (grades 4–5) on November 18, 2026 from 8:00–8:50 AM.
This event is for students who are part of the Pine Elementary Drama Club.
If your child is in Drama Club, plan for an early drop-off so they can attend practice on time at Pine Elementary.
More Info: Event Details
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