📅 HS Basketball Cheer pictures are scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2026 from 5:00–5:30 PM at the HS Gymnasium (Fairfield Union High School).

This is listed as a Fairfield Union Local Schools – District Event (FMX).

If your student is part of HS Basketball Cheer, plan to arrive a little early so they’re ready to go by 5:00 PM and have any uniforms or items they’ve been told to bring.

Location: HS Gymnasium, Fairfield Union High School.

The event page also links to the FMX scheduling request: https://fairfield-union.gofmx.com/scheduling/requests/2691795/occurrences/6590533