🎨 Columbus Arts & Media Jobs with Multiple $65K+ Openings

Columbus has some solid creative roles open right now, from digital design to sports radio to high-level editing. If you’re in arts, media, or content, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: Abbott

Abbott Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000 – $156,000 base pay range

Design digital assets for big-name nutrition brands like Similac®, PediaSure®, Pedialyte®, Ensure®, and Glucerna® across retailer and DTC eCommerce. This role is great if you love creating high-converting PDPs, A+ content, and brand stores, and want strong benefits, tuition help, and global career growth.

Employer: TEGNA

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50 – $22.50/hour

Produce a daily sports talk show for one of the top sports radio stations in the country, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Columbus Blue Jackets. You’ll run the board, cut audio, help with YouTube video, write and deliver sports updates, and shape the on-air sound for Central Ohio sports fans.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Columbus, OH (role sits on a global team)

(role sits on a global team) Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,200 – $135,800 estimated range

estimated range Application timeline: Recruiting through 12/31/2026

Edit and shape research-driven articles, reports, infographics, and videos for C-suite and board-level audiences. Ideal if you have business journalism or thought-leadership experience and want to work with global subject-matter experts on topics like AI, energy, and the future of work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Columbus employers are hiring, and getting your name in early can open doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.