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Dover
📅 Nov. 25, 2026: Dover schools and offices closed
4 days ago
Dover City Schools will be closed for Conference Trade Day on Wednesday, 11/25/2026.
All schools and district offices will be closed all day.
If you have kids in the district or need to visit a school office, be sure to plan ahead for this day off.
This closure is listed on the Dover City Schools District Calendar as:
- Event: Conference Trade Day – Schools and Offices Closed
- Date: 11/25/2026
- Time: All day
More Info: Event Details
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