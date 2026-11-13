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📅 8th Grade Fundraiser Pickup at FMS Nov. 17
4 days ago
📅 8th Grade Fundraiser Pickup at FMS
Families of Firelands Middle School 8th graders can pick up their fundraiser items on November 17, 2026.
Pickup details:
- Date: 11/17/2026
- Time: 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM
- Location: FMS Gym Doors
If your student participated in the 8th grade fundraiser, plan to stop by the FMS gym doors during this time window to collect your items.
More Info: Event Details
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