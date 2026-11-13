📅 8th Grade Fundraiser Pickup at FMS

Families of Firelands Middle School 8th graders can pick up their fundraiser items on November 17, 2026.

Pickup details:

Date: 11/17/2026

Time: 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Location: FMS Gym Doors

If your student participated in the 8th grade fundraiser, plan to stop by the FMS gym doors during this time window to collect your items.