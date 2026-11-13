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🧑💼 Columbus HR Jobs: Multiple Roles From $80K+ Across the City
Columbus HR is busy right now — from public agencies to big consulting firms, there’s a nice mix of people-focused and analytics-heavy roles on the table.
Here are several standout Human Resources openings hiring now in Columbus, Ohio:
Payroll & Absence Management Officer (Administrative Staff)
- Employer: Ohio Housing Finance Agency / State of Ohio
- Location: Columbus, OH (Corporate Exchange Dr.)
- Salary: Dependent on qualifications, education & experience
- Type: Full-time, permanent (state position, non-union)
Hands-on HR role owning payroll, timekeeping, and absence management for the agency. You’ll run biweekly payroll in OAKS, manage FMLA and workers’ comp, handle benefits enrollments, and lead wellness programs. Great fit if you like detailed HR operations and want state benefits (medical, free dental/vision after eligibility, OPERS retirement, generous PTO).
Sales Incentives and Commissions Manager
- Employer: Forgent Power Solutions, Inc.
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Salary: $130,000 – $155,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
High-impact role for someone who loves numbers, strategy, and HR/comp design. You’ll own global sales compensation plans, quotas, payout models, and governance, working closely with Sales, Finance, and HR. Ideal if you have 5+ years in sales comp or revenue ops and want to shape how sellers get paid and motivated.
Human Resources Generalist
- Employer: MORPC (Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission)
- Location: Columbus, OH (Liberty St.)
- Salary: Not listed (excellent benefits noted)
- Type: Full-time
Classic HR generalist role in a mission-driven regional agency. You’ll handle recruiting, onboarding, employee relations, HR compliance, performance management, and intern programs. Comes with strong work/life balance, remote options for eligible roles, OPERS retirement, transit pass, and a clear commitment to DEI.
Manager – Oracle HCM Cloud Time & Attendance Module(s)
- Employer: Deloitte – Government & Public Services
- Location: Columbus, OH (travel up to 50%)
- Salary: $128,000 – $252,500 + potential incentive
- Type: Full-time, consulting
Senior HR tech role leading large Oracle Time & Labor and Absence implementations for public-sector clients. You’ll run workshops, guide solution design, manage cross-functional teams, and support change management. Best for someone with 7+ years Oracle HCM Cloud and 4+ years leading Time & Labor/Absence projects.
Oracle HCM Cloud Core HR Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte – Government & Public Services
- Location: Columbus, OH (travel up to 50%)
- Salary: $82,600 – $162,800 + potential incentive
- Type: Full-time, consulting
Consultant-level role helping public-sector clients implement Oracle Core HR. You’ll support full lifecycle projects from design through go-live, documentation, testing, and user adoption. Good step if you have 2+ years Oracle HCM Cloud and want to grow deeper into HR tech consulting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related roles on the same careers page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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