📢 Township seeking 2 business sponsors for Light Fight

📢 Sponsor Orange Township’s 2026 Light Fight

Orange Township is looking for two local businesses to help sponsor this year’s Light Fight holiday contest.

Each sponsor is asked to donate a $100 gift card that will be awarded to one of the winning homes.

In return, sponsors will get:

Recognition on Orange Township’s social media

A feature on the township website for one full month

It’s a simple way to support a fun community tradition and get your business in front of local residents.

Interested in sponsoring? Send a message to the Township or email events@orangetwp.org for details.