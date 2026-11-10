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Local Authority
📢 Township seeking 2 business sponsors for Light Fight
5 days ago
📢 Sponsor Orange Township’s 2026 Light Fight
Orange Township is looking for two local businesses to help sponsor this year’s Light Fight holiday contest.
Each sponsor is asked to donate a $100 gift card that will be awarded to one of the winning homes.
In return, sponsors will get:
- Recognition on Orange Township’s social media
- A feature on the township website for one full month
It’s a simple way to support a fun community tradition and get your business in front of local residents.
Interested in sponsoring? Send a message to the Township or email events@orangetwp.org for details.
More Info: Looking for Light Fight sponsors! - Orange Townshi...
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