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📅 Brown Bag Wellness lunch chat for adults & seniors
6 days ago
📅 Brown Bag Wellness Lunch Chat for Adults & Seniors
Bring your lunch and spend your midday at the library!
Join Kathy on Friday, November 13 at 12pm in the Library Meeting Room for Brown Bag Wellness. This is a relaxed get-together for adults and seniors.
You’ll:
- Enjoy a casual chat on different topics
- Play a game
- Watch an educational GetSetUp video
Just pack your lunch and come by the library — no other details are listed.
More Info: Brown Bag Wellness | Homer Public Library
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