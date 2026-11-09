📅 Brown Bag Wellness Lunch Chat for Adults & Seniors

Bring your lunch and spend your midday at the library!

Join Kathy on Friday, November 13 at 12pm in the Library Meeting Room for Brown Bag Wellness. This is a relaxed get-together for adults and seniors.

You’ll:

Enjoy a casual chat on different topics

on different topics Play a game

Watch an educational GetSetUp video

Just pack your lunch and come by the library — no other details are listed.