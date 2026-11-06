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How to Get an Ohio Birth Certificate Locally
Tuscarawas County Health Department can issue birth certificates for anyone born in Ohio; you may visit in person Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m., order online, or request by mail. In-person help is at TCHD Vital Stats, 897 East Iron Ave, Dover, OH 44622; online orders are available at https://tuscarawasohvitals.permitium.com/rod, and mail requests use the application form on the department website. For more details or the mail-in form, visit https://www.tchdnow.org/birth--death-certificates.html or call (330) 343-5555 ext. 1250.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Tuscarawas County Health Department
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