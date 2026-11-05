Normandy fifth graders’ lanterns shown at BLINK

Fifth graders in Miss Clark’s art class at Normandy Elementary spent October learning about the history and culture of lanterns and creating their own designs, and 20 of those lanterns were selected for display at Cincinnati’s BLINK festival. Local artist and Centerville High School alum Margeaux Lim partnered with the class to include the students’ work in a public art installation at Findlay Market, giving the young artists a chance to see their creations as part of a large community art and light event.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Centerville City Schools