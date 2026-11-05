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Columbus

Woman sentenced in southwest Columbus shooting

4 days ago
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A Columbus woman who pleaded guilty in a southwest Columbus shooting that left one person hospitalized in April 2024 has been sentenced to five years of community control, according to court records. More information: https://t.co/rBP9wvPnY0

This content is adapted from materials provided by NBC4 Columbus

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