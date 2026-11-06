📋 Columbus Admin Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $134K+

Columbus has some solid admin openings right now, from healthcare to finance and behavioral health. If you’re organized and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank Location: Columbus, OH (Office)

(Office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support an executive or division with high-level tasks: complex scheduling, reports, special projects, and organizing workflow. Good fit if you have 5+ years admin experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and can juggle tight deadlines in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Columbus, OH (may involve some travel)

(may involve some travel) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $72,900 – $134,000 + possible annual incentive

+ possible annual incentive Application timeline: Recruiting through November 30, 2026

Lead complex records and contracts projects that support compliance across the Deloitte US firm. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree, 3+ years in records management, strong project management and data skills (including databases/queries), and enjoy running large, detailed projects.

Employer: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Location: 473 W 12th Ave, Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide broad admin support to 15 heart failure faculty—managing clinic schedules, travel, expense reports, HR processes, and event logistics. Great if you like detailed scheduling tools, supporting clinical teams, and being the central go-to person in a busy medical division.

Employer: Lighthouse Behavioral Health Solutions

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:30am–5pm

Pay: $18.52 – $24.00/hour

Keep a behavioral health facility running smoothly—front desk, phones, safety drills, incident reports, scheduling, supplies, and client check-ins. Good match if you have 2+ years office/customer service experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and want steady hours plus benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.