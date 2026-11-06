🏥 Columbus, OH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Great Openings

Columbus healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you’re bedside, in the field, or ready for a lifestyle change. Here are several solid roles hiring around the city.

Employer: Trinity Health / Mount Carmel Health System

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Support providers with vitals, rooming, procedures, and basic clinical tasks in a large, well-established health system. Good fit if you want strong benefits, PTO, tuition help, and room to grow.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days

Pay: About $2,946/week (travel package)

13-week allied health travel contract with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs. Ideal if you want solid weekly pay, daytime shifts, and a reputable travel agency behind you.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work across ICU, step-down, and other high-acuity units, handling rapid assessments, drips, vents, and emergencies. Great for experienced critical care RNs who like variety and adapting to new teams.

Employer: Arrow Healthcare Staffing

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr Days

Pay: About $2,886/week (travel package)

Day-shift MRI travel role with day-one benefits, weekly pay, and guaranteed hours. Good match if you want imaging work plus travel perks and strong reimbursement for licenses and mileage.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, 100% outpatient

Pay: Around $550,000/year

Join a growing, fully integrated cancer center with adult-only patients, flexible weekdays, and access to research and academic partners. Designed for Hem/Onc physicians wanting strong support staff and PSLF-eligible employment.

Employer: Embassy Healthcare

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide direct care and supervise STNAs in a nursing facility, with heavy involvement in meds, documentation, care plans, and resident rights. Good for LPNs who like leadership and detailed clinical work.

Employer: Skilled Wound Care

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $250,000–$500,000+/year (no cap)

Use your surgical skills for wound care in skilled nursing facilities with no call, no nights, no weekends. Strong option if you want predictable weekdays, procedures, and income without running a private practice.

Employer: EyeCare Partners

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients choose and fit glasses and contacts while supporting their medical eye care. Comes with full benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and discounts—great if you like hands-on work with patients all day.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Travel, 16 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 Nights

Pay: About $2,156/week

Care for MedSurg/Tele patients with an oncology focus on night shift. Good for RNs with at least 2 years’ experience who want weekly pay, benefits, and solid oncology exposure.

Employer: OhioHealth

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, Days (36 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Support nurses with ADLs, vitals, basic tests, and transport on a surgical unit. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma, BLS, and want to get hospital experience.

Employer: Ohio’s Hospice

Location: Columbus, OH (field-based)

Type: Full-time, 6:00 PM–6:00 AM, 3x12s

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift hospice role providing in-home end-of-life care across Columbus, with mileage reimbursement and strong benefits. Ideal if you’re an RN or LPN who values meaningful, one-on-one patient time.

Employer: Triad Home Health Services

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Home health (hours not specified)

Salary: Not listed

Help clients with personal care, mobility, and light housekeeping to keep them safe and independent at home. Good fit if you’re a certified HHA with a driver’s license and like one-on-one care.

Employer: OhioHealth

Location: Columbus, OH (Nationwide Arena)

Type: Part-time / As needed

Salary: Not listed

Provide emergency care and transport support during events, including codes, EKGs, IVs, and monitoring. Great side gig for Ohio EMT-Ps with ACLS/PALS who want PRN work in a fun venue.

Employer: OhioHealth

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, Days (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based RN role managing pacemakers, ICDs, and loop recorders—interrogating, reprogramming, and educating patients. Best for experienced cardiology/electrophysiology RNs wanting daytime hours and highly specialized work.

Employer: Supreme Touch Home Health Services Corp

Location: Columbus, OH (Southside)

Type: Part-time, very flexible evenings

Salary: Not listed

Short, flexible 2-hour evening shifts—nice option if you want to pick up a little extra home-care work without a big time commitment.

Employer: Skilled Wound Care

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $250,000–$500,000+/year (no cap)

Work weekdays only, no call, focusing on chronic wound management and bedside procedures in SNFs. Great for hospitalists or clinic internists wanting a lighter schedule and more control.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 Nights

Pay: About $2,226/week

Care for high-risk pregnant patients on night shift with every-other-weekend and holiday rotation. Good for RNs with 2+ years’ experience who want women’s health plus travel benefits.

Employer: Primary Care Nursing Services

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Pay: About $23–$30/hour

Provide private-duty nursing for pediatric and adult clients at home, with paid training (including trach/vent), flexible shifts, and strong benefits. They even hire parent/family caregivers.

Employer: Wexner Heritage Village – Creekside at the Village

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, Nights

Pay: About $37.50–$42.50/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Lead night-shift care in a senior living/skilled nursing setting, supervising aides and managing admissions and documentation. Comes with rich benefits, PTO, and a big sign-on bonus.

Employer: Skilled Wound Care

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $250,000–$500,000+/year (no cap)

Shift from trauma and 24-hour call to weekday wound care procedures in SNFs. Ideal if you want to keep using your surgical skills without nights, weekends, or hospital politics.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Columbus healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.