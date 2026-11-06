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🏥 Columbus, OH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Great Openings
Columbus healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you’re bedside, in the field, or ready for a lifestyle change. Here are several solid roles hiring around the city.
MA, Medical Assistant – Mount Carmel Medical Group - Grandview TriVillage
Employer: Trinity Health / Mount Carmel Health System
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time, Day shift
Salary: Not listed
Support providers with vitals, rooming, procedures, and basic clinical tasks in a large, well-established health system. Good fit if you want strong benefits, PTO, tuition help, and room to grow.
Travel Radiation Therapist – $2,946/week
Employer: Coast Medical Service
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days
Pay: About $2,946/week (travel package)
13-week allied health travel contract with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs. Ideal if you want solid weekly pay, daytime shifts, and a reputable travel agency behind you.
Float Pool Registered Nurse (Critical Care)
Employer: Rosaires Care
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work across ICU, step-down, and other high-acuity units, handling rapid assessments, drips, vents, and emergencies. Great for experienced critical care RNs who like variety and adapting to new teams.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,886/week
Employer: Arrow Healthcare Staffing
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr Days
Pay: About $2,886/week (travel package)
Day-shift MRI travel role with day-one benefits, weekly pay, and guaranteed hours. Good match if you want imaging work plus travel perks and strong reimbursement for licenses and mileage.
Hematology Oncology Physician
Employer: AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time, 100% outpatient
Pay: Around $550,000/year
Join a growing, fully integrated cancer center with adult-only patients, flexible weekdays, and access to research and academic partners. Designed for Hem/Onc physicians wanting strong support staff and PSLF-eligible employment.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Long-Term Care
Employer: Embassy Healthcare
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Provide direct care and supervise STNAs in a nursing facility, with heavy involvement in meds, documentation, care plans, and resident rights. Good for LPNs who like leadership and detailed clinical work.
Plastic Surgeon – Wound Care Focus
Employer: Skilled Wound Care
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $250,000–$500,000+/year (no cap)
Use your surgical skills for wound care in skilled nursing facilities with no call, no nights, no weekends. Strong option if you want predictable weekdays, procedures, and income without running a private practice.
Optical Technician / Optician
Employer: EyeCare Partners
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help patients choose and fit glasses and contacts while supporting their medical eye care. Comes with full benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and discounts—great if you like hands-on work with patients all day.
RN – MedSurg/Tele (Oncology Focus) Travel
Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Travel, 16 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 Nights
Pay: About $2,156/week
Care for MedSurg/Tele patients with an oncology focus on night shift. Good for RNs with at least 2 years’ experience who want weekly pay, benefits, and solid oncology exposure.
Patient Support Assistant – Surgical Unit
Employer: OhioHealth
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time, Days (36 hrs/week)
Salary: Not listed
Support nurses with ADLs, vitals, basic tests, and transport on a surgical unit. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma, BLS, and want to get hospital experience.
RN/LPN Extended Hours – Hospice Care (Nights)
Employer: Ohio’s Hospice
Location: Columbus, OH (field-based)
Type: Full-time, 6:00 PM–6:00 AM, 3x12s
Salary: Not listed
Night-shift hospice role providing in-home end-of-life care across Columbus, with mileage reimbursement and strong benefits. Ideal if you’re an RN or LPN who values meaningful, one-on-one patient time.
Home Health Aide
Employer: Triad Home Health Services
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Home health (hours not specified)
Salary: Not listed
Help clients with personal care, mobility, and light housekeeping to keep them safe and independent at home. Good fit if you’re a certified HHA with a driver’s license and like one-on-one care.
Special Event Paramedic – Nationwide Arena
Employer: OhioHealth
Location: Columbus, OH (Nationwide Arena)
Type: Part-time / As needed
Salary: Not listed
Provide emergency care and transport support during events, including codes, EKGs, IVs, and monitoring. Great side gig for Ohio EMT-Ps with ACLS/PALS who want PRN work in a fun venue.
Outpatient Ambulatory Cardio Device RN – Riverside Methodist
Employer: OhioHealth
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time, Days (40 hrs/week)
Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based RN role managing pacemakers, ICDs, and loop recorders—interrogating, reprogramming, and educating patients. Best for experienced cardiology/electrophysiology RNs wanting daytime hours and highly specialized work.
Evening HHA – 2 Hours/Night
Employer: Supreme Touch Home Health Services Corp
Location: Columbus, OH (Southside)
Type: Part-time, very flexible evenings
Salary: Not listed
Short, flexible 2-hour evening shifts—nice option if you want to pick up a little extra home-care work without a big time commitment.
Internal Medicine Physician – Wound Care
Employer: Skilled Wound Care
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $250,000–$500,000+/year (no cap)
Work weekdays only, no call, focusing on chronic wound management and bedside procedures in SNFs. Great for hospitalists or clinic internists wanting a lighter schedule and more control.
RN – Antepartum (Travel)
Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 Nights
Pay: About $2,226/week
Care for high-risk pregnant patients on night shift with every-other-weekend and holiday rotation. Good for RNs with 2+ years’ experience who want women’s health plus travel benefits.
Nursing (LPNs and RNs) – Home Health Care
Employer: Primary Care Nursing Services
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN
Pay: About $23–$30/hour
Provide private-duty nursing for pediatric and adult clients at home, with paid training (including trach/vent), flexible shifts, and strong benefits. They even hire parent/family caregivers.
Full-Time Night Shift RN – Skilled Nursing Facility (6p–6:30a)
Employer: Wexner Heritage Village – Creekside at the Village
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time, Nights
Pay: About $37.50–$42.50/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus
Lead night-shift care in a senior living/skilled nursing setting, supervising aides and managing admissions and documentation. Comes with rich benefits, PTO, and a big sign-on bonus.
Acute Care Surgeon – Wound Care
Employer: Skilled Wound Care
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $250,000–$500,000+/year (no cap)
Shift from trauma and 24-hour call to weekday wound care procedures in SNFs. Ideal if you want to keep using your surgical skills without nights, weekends, or hospital politics.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Columbus healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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