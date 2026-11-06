💰 Columbus Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple $90K+ Openings

Columbus is busy right now with finance and accounting hiring — from entry clerks to six‑figure directors. Here’s a quick scan of solid roles you can jump on this week.

Employer: Jobot

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $117,000/year

High-growth, publicly traded real estate platform. Heavy financial modeling, JV analysis, and capital markets work with direct exposure to senior leadership and a clear path to manager-level comp and bonus.

Employer: McKesson

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $96,000 – $160,000/year

Lead complex healthcare pricing deals, build scalable deal processes, and coach analysts. Great fit if you like strategy, negotiation, and using data/AI tools to shape high-impact contracts.

Employer: CyberCoders (Top 100 Accounting & Advisory Firm)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Public accounting leadership role managing audits, reviews, and compilations while mentoring staff. Strong GAAP/audit background and 5+ years public experience will shine here. (Duplicate listing removed; this role appears twice on LinkedIn.)

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary (national range): $200,000 – $250,000/year

Lead firmwide risk, compliance, and quality programs, including tech platforms like BDOAdvantage. Ideal for a seasoned public accounting CPA with deep GAAP/GAAS/SEC/PCAOB knowledge.

Employer: LHH (recruiting for client)

Location: Columbus, OH (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Own key pieces of month-end close, GL, reconciliations, and financial reporting. Great next step if you have 3–5+ years of accounting, strong Excel, and ERP experience (Oracle/SAP/NetSuite/Dynamics, etc.).

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Columbus, OH (Office)

Type: Full-time

Entry-level portfolio management track role with a 24‑month path into a sales/PM position. Good for early-career finance pros who want investment exposure and client-facing experience.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Columbus, OH (Office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,000 – $189,000/year

Senior role in Accounting Policy focused on hedge accounting, derivatives valuation, and treasury reporting. Best for CPAs/CFAs with 7+ years in capital markets and financial instruments.

Employer: Bank of America (Merrill Wealth Management)

Location: Columbus, OH (In-office)

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week)

Client-facing support role for Merrill advisors, handling day-to-day service and account needs. Great if you’re detail-oriented, client-focused, and interested in pursuing SIE/Series 7/66.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time; travel up to 50%

Salary: $100,400 – $197,900/year

Actuarial consulting role doing P&C reserving, pricing, and modernization projects, plus AI-focused work. Requires 2+ years P&C actuarial experience and at least 2 exams passed.

Employer: NetJets

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Staff role handling journal entries, reconciliations, and close for U.S. entities under US GAAP/SOX. Strong Excel and accounting systems skills plus 2–4 years’ experience are key; generous benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Columbus, OH (Office)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Mid-level treasury ops role handling account setups, pricing, ACH research, and quality checks. Good fit if you have 3+ years of customer service, can juggle high-risk processes, and like detail-heavy work.

Employer: Ridgeford Operations

Location: Listed in Columbus, OH – role is fully remote (U.S. hours)

Type: Full-time

Keep Ridgeford’s books in QuickBooks Online, handle reconciliations and month-end, and prep cost comparisons for manufacturing clients. Nice option if you want remote work, solid Excel, and some cost-accounting exposure.

Employer: Trinity Health / Mount Carmel Health System

Location: Columbus, OH (Remote; Pacific Time hours)

Type: Full-time, day shift

Senior-level accounting role supporting healthcare financials: journal entries, GL reconciliations, and monthly statements. Requires a bachelor’s in accounting and 4+ years’ experience; strong benefits from day one.

(This same role is also posted under Mount Carmel Health System; it’s the same position, so listed once here.)

Employer: Trinity Health MI

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Specialized role building and maintaining physician/provider compensation models, RVU reporting, and related analytics. Great if you have 3–5 years of provider comp plus strong Excel and finance skills.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Senior SALT leader advising on multi-state sales/use tax, refund claims, planning, and controversies. Designed for seasoned indirect tax pros (8+ years) with a CPA/JD/EA/MST/CMI or similar credential.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time; travel likely under 10%

Lead complex tax engagement projects end-to-end: scope, schedule, budget, risk, and reporting. Best for experienced project managers in a professional services/tax setting with a CPA/JD/EA or similar.

Employer: Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Entry-to-mid role on the Global Payments team managing lease-related payments, auditing landlord invoices, and maintaining lease data in CoStar. Good if you like detail work, Excel, and real estate/lease exposure.

Employer: TechMagnetics LLC (contract placement)

Location: Columbus & Reynoldsburg, OH (Onsite)

Type: Contract, ~35 hrs/week, ~6 months

Pay: $15 – $18/hour

Support unclaimed funds processing: review and verify claims, research accounts, and correspond with claimants. Requires 2+ years recent accounting experience and strong Excel; training is paid but parking downtown is not provided.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through — many employers are flexible if your core skills line up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.