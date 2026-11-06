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💰 Columbus Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple $90K+ Openings
Columbus is busy right now with finance and accounting hiring — from entry clerks to six‑figure directors. Here’s a quick scan of solid roles you can jump on this week.
Senior Financial Analyst (Real Estate Development)
Employer: Jobot
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000 – $117,000/year
High-growth, publicly traded real estate platform. Heavy financial modeling, JV analysis, and capital markets work with direct exposure to senior leadership and a clear path to manager-level comp and bonus.
Manager, Pricing Deal Management
Employer: McKesson
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: $96,000 – $160,000/year
Lead complex healthcare pricing deals, build scalable deal processes, and coach analysts. Great fit if you like strategy, negotiation, and using data/AI tools to shape high-impact contracts.
Audit Manager
Employer: CyberCoders (Top 100 Accounting & Advisory Firm)
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Public accounting leadership role managing audits, reviews, and compilations while mentoring staff. Strong GAAP/audit background and 5+ years public experience will shine here. (Duplicate listing removed; this role appears twice on LinkedIn.)
Director, Assurance Risk Management
Employer: BDO USA
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary (national range): $200,000 – $250,000/year
Lead firmwide risk, compliance, and quality programs, including tech platforms like BDOAdvantage. Ideal for a seasoned public accounting CPA with deep GAAP/GAAS/SEC/PCAOB knowledge.
Senior Accountant
Employer: LHH (recruiting for client)
Location: Columbus, OH (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Own key pieces of month-end close, GL, reconciliations, and financial reporting. Great next step if you have 3–5+ years of accounting, strong Excel, and ERP experience (Oracle/SAP/NetSuite/Dynamics, etc.).
Private Bank Analyst – Portfolio Manager
Employer: Huntington National Bank
Location: Columbus, OH (Office)
Type: Full-time
Entry-level portfolio management track role with a 24‑month path into a sales/PM position. Good for early-career finance pros who want investment exposure and client-facing experience.
Corporate Accounting Manager Sr. (Hedge Accounting)
Employer: Huntington National Bank
Location: Columbus, OH (Office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $93,000 – $189,000/year
Senior role in Accounting Policy focused on hedge accounting, derivatives valuation, and treasury reporting. Best for CPAs/CFAs with 7+ years in capital markets and financial instruments.
Private Wealth Client Associate
Employer: Bank of America (Merrill Wealth Management)
Location: Columbus, OH (In-office)
Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week)
Client-facing support role for Merrill advisors, handling day-to-day service and account needs. Great if you’re detail-oriented, client-focused, and interested in pursuing SIE/Series 7/66.
P&C Actuary Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time; travel up to 50%
Salary: $100,400 – $197,900/year
Actuarial consulting role doing P&C reserving, pricing, and modernization projects, plus AI-focused work. Requires 2+ years P&C actuarial experience and at least 2 exams passed.
Staff Accountant (NJUS)
Employer: NetJets
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Staff role handling journal entries, reconciliations, and close for U.S. entities under US GAAP/SOX. Strong Excel and accounting systems skills plus 2–4 years’ experience are key; generous benefits and 401(k) match.
Treasury Management Services Specialist II
Employer: Huntington National Bank
Location: Columbus, OH (Office)
Type: Full-time, non-exempt
Mid-level treasury ops role handling account setups, pricing, ACH research, and quality checks. Good fit if you have 3+ years of customer service, can juggle high-risk processes, and like detail-heavy work.
Staff Accountant (Remote from U.S.)
Employer: Ridgeford Operations
Location: Listed in Columbus, OH – role is fully remote (U.S. hours)
Type: Full-time
Keep Ridgeford’s books in QuickBooks Online, handle reconciliations and month-end, and prep cost comparisons for manufacturing clients. Nice option if you want remote work, solid Excel, and some cost-accounting exposure.
Accountant – Remote (MediGold/Fresno Central Valley Health Plan)
Employer: Trinity Health / Mount Carmel Health System
Location: Columbus, OH (Remote; Pacific Time hours)
Type: Full-time, day shift
Senior-level accounting role supporting healthcare financials: journal entries, GL reconciliations, and monthly statements. Requires a bachelor’s in accounting and 4+ years’ experience; strong benefits from day one.
(This same role is also posted under Mount Carmel Health System; it’s the same position, so listed once here.)
Senior Provider Compensation Analyst
Employer: Trinity Health MI
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Specialized role building and maintaining physician/provider compensation models, RVU reporting, and related analytics. Great if you have 3–5 years of provider comp plus strong Excel and finance skills.
Senior Manager, Indirect Tax – Sales & Use Tax
Employer: KPMG US
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Senior SALT leader advising on multi-state sales/use tax, refund claims, planning, and controversies. Designed for seasoned indirect tax pros (8+ years) with a CPA/JD/EA/MST/CMI or similar credential.
Manager, BTS Tax Project Manager
Employer: KPMG US
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time; travel likely under 10%
Lead complex tax engagement projects end-to-end: scope, schedule, budget, risk, and reporting. Best for experienced project managers in a professional services/tax setting with a CPA/JD/EA or similar.
Accounting Clerk, Real Estate
Employer: Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Entry-to-mid role on the Global Payments team managing lease-related payments, auditing landlord invoices, and maintaining lease data in CoStar. Good if you like detail work, Excel, and real estate/lease exposure.
Accounting Assistant (Unclaimed Funds)
Employer: TechMagnetics LLC (contract placement)
Location: Columbus & Reynoldsburg, OH (Onsite)
Type: Contract, ~35 hrs/week, ~6 months
Pay: $15 – $18/hour
Support unclaimed funds processing: review and verify claims, research accounts, and correspond with claimants. Requires 2+ years recent accounting experience and strong Excel; training is paid but parking downtown is not provided.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through — many employers are flexible if your core skills line up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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