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📢 Twin Valley South honors two October staff award winners
📢 Celebrating Twin Valley South Elementary staff
Twin Valley South Elementary has announced its October Tireless & Dedicated Staff Awards.
This month’s honorees are:
Missy Davis – Recognized as an ultimate team player who steps up to help in classrooms, mentors new staff, and spreads positivity. One student shared, “She’s really nice because when I said I liked what we were learning, she found extra projects for me!”
Angela Fairchild – Honored for bringing warmth, joy, and patience to school each day, creating a space where students thrive and staff feel valued. A student said, “She was my kindergarten teacher and she was always so patient.”
Families and community members are invited to join in celebrating Missy Davis and Angela Fairchild for going above and beyond for Twin Valley South students and the school community.
More Info: Twin Valley Community Schools -
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