College and career info at Miller HS conferences

During Parent-Teacher Conferences at Miller High School in the Old High School Cafeteria, families can meet with representatives from Washington State College of Ohio’s College Credit Plus Program and the Future Plans Project to learn about career assessments and how students can earn college credit while in high school. Students and parents can ask questions about exploring careers, saving on college costs, and taking college-level classes, and free pizza will be available for those who stop by.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Southern Local Schools