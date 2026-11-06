🏗️ Columbus Architecture & Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Columbus is busy with infrastructure and industrial projects right now, and that means solid demand for engineers and survey pros. If you’re in A&E and want growth, hybrid options, or higher pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Columbus, OH (remote across Central region)

(remote across Central region) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100K–$166K (range listed for Illinois; varies by location)

(range listed for Illinois; varies by location) Lead high‑voltage transmission line projects up to 765kV, from planning and design through construction support. Great fit if you have 5–7 years’ transmission experience and a PE license, and want a flexible remote/office setup with a large national firm.

Employer: Site Development, LLC

Location: Columbus / Blacklick, OH (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80K–$110K

Office‑focused survey role with hybrid / remote flexibility, doing boundary, ALTA/NSPS, topo, and as‑built surveys. Strong CAD and Trimble skills are key, and perks include 100% company‑paid medical & dental, company‑paid life insurance, and a company vehicle when applicable.

Employer: Arcadis

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100K–$120K

Lead Arcadis’ Ohio surveying operations as a licensed Professional Surveyor (PS), managing field crews, proposals, and complex boundary/ALTA/topo/construction surveys. Good match if you have 8+ years’ experience and want to own a practice area inside a global, sustainability‑focused firm.

Employer: METTLER TOLEDO

Location: Columbus, OH (US)

Type: Not stated (appears full-time )

Not stated (appears ) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Client‑facing engineering role supporting industrial weighing and automation projects across North America. You’ll consult on complex manufacturing solutions, train sales teams, and travel about 30%, with benefits starting on date of hire and strong global brand backing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or junior/senior versions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.