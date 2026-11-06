🧑‍💼 Columbus HR Jobs With Multiple Openings, Up to $187K+

Columbus HR roles are looking strong right now, especially for folks who like recruiting, people programs, and data. Here are several solid options worth a look this week.

Employer: McKesson

Location: Columbus, OH (Fortune 10 healthcare company)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,700 – $187,800 base, plus potential bonus/long-term incentives

Lead high-impact HR programs that turn strategy into real employee and leader experiences. This role owns storytelling, change communications, major HR projects, and AI-enabled tools to boost engagement across a huge, mission-driven organization.

Employer: Simpson Strong-Tie

Location: Columbus, OH (Hybrid – at least 2 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,600 – $100,000/year, plus quarterly bonus potential

Full-cycle recruiting role supporting a mix of hourly, skilled trades, and professional hires across Ohio locations. Good fit if you like owning searches end-to-end, building pipelines, and partnering closely with hiring managers in a stable, long-standing company.

Employer: Buckeye Global

Location: Columbus, OH (Region 5)

Type: Not listed (appears to be a regular office-based role)

Salary: Not listed

Support HR with recruiting coordination, candidate screening, HR data analysis, and reporting. Great option if you’re detail-oriented, enjoy Excel and reporting, and want to grow your skills across HR operations and talent management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—HR roles in Columbus tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.