📅 2026 Taulman House landmark ornament now available

📅 2026 Taulman House ornament now on sale

The City’s historic landmark ornament program is back for the 2026 season.

This year’s ornament features the Taulman House, a two-story early-1800s home at 7786 Cooper Road. The house was first owned by Joseph Taulman, Montgomery’s first postmaster and tax collector, and helps frame the western edge of the Downtown Historic District.

Recent research using tree-ring dating shows the wood in the first-floor joists comes from 1816–1817, making the home even older than the traditional 1830 date.

You can now buy the 2026 Taulman House ornament at City Hall:

$8 for one ornament

for one ornament $15 for two

It’s a simple way to celebrate Montgomery’s history and support appreciation of local landmarks.