🍽️ Columbus, OH Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Columbus food and hospitality spots are busy and hiring across restaurants, hotels, bakeries, and senior living. Lots of options here whether you’re just starting out or ready to move into leadership.

Employer: Levy Restaurants

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed (competitive; Compass/Levy role)

Lead catering sales and operations at the stadium, working with clients, culinary, and service teams to deliver big events. Good fit if you have 2+ years food & beverage experience and love high-energy venues.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.15–$17.95/hr + digital tips

Run the back-of-house: cooking, food safety, inventory, and training crew members. Comes with free meals, tuition help, benefits, and clear paths to management.

Employer: CSC Generation / Sur La Table

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Teach cooking classes, lead a culinary team, and drive retail sales in-store. Great for experienced chefs who enjoy teaching, events, and community engagement.

Employer: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Cook for patients and retail cafés using batch cooking and safe food handling. Mix of back-of-house production and some guest-facing service in a large, stable healthcare setting.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.00–$17.28/hr

Entry-level role taking orders, making food, and serving guests. Weekly pay, meal discounts, and chances to move up if you want more hours or leadership.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $14.00/hr, weekly pay

Drive-thru, order taking, dining room, and cleaning in a fast-paced chicken spot. No experience needed; paid training, flexible schedules, and potential raises in your first year.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time (late night)

Pay: From $14.00/hr, weekly pay

Perfect if you want late-night hours. You’ll rotate between kitchen, counter, and drive-thru with paid training and access to benefits like therapy, PTO (if eligible), and 401(k).

Employer: Makeready

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Oversee front-of-house for a chef-driven restaurant concept: scheduling, payroll, service standards, and team development. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and a focus on thoughtful hospitality.

Employer: frenchi's deli

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: In-person (hours not specified)

Pay: $12.00–$15.00/hr

Help with dough, pastries, cakes, and packaging while keeping the kitchen clean and food-safe. Good for someone with basic baking or kitchen experience who wants to grow skills.

Employer: Rensko Holdings – Tim Hortons

Location: 365 Agler Rd, Columbus, OH 43230

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a shift, coach team members, handle cash, and keep service fast and friendly. Nice step up if you’ve done front-line work and are ready for leadership.

Employer: Danbury Columbus

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time (7am–2pm or 4pm–7:30pm)

Pay: Not listed

Serve meals to senior living residents and guests in a calm, community-focused setting. Restaurant experience helps but isn’t required if you’re friendly and service-minded.

Employer: Rensko Holdings – Tim Hortons

Location: 365 Agler Rd, Columbus, OH 43230

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the Restaurant Manager with hiring, scheduling, budgets, and guest experience. Good fit if you have prior restaurant leadership and want more responsibility.

Employer: Hampton by Hilton / Aloft at OSU (Indus Hotels)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: From $15.50/hr

Check guests in/out, answer phones, and support front office operations. Benefits start after 30 days for full-time, plus hotel discounts and PTO.

Employer: Rensko Holdings – Tim Hortons

Location: 365 Agler Rd, Columbus, OH 43230

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-counter and drive-thru role focused on fast, friendly service and fresh coffee/baked goods. Entry-level with training and clear procedures.

Employer: Eurest (Compass Group)

Location: Abbott Labs – 625 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43215

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 6:00am–2:30pm

Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hr

Daytime corporate dining role doing prep, serving, and cashiering. Comes with Compass Group benefits, no nights or weekends, and steady weekday hours.

Employer: Rensko Holdings – Tim Hortons

Location: 365 Agler Rd, Columbus, OH 43230

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Handle baking and product prep to keep the showcase full and fresh. Great if you like early shifts, routine, and working behind the scenes.

Employer: frenchi's deli

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: In-person (hours not specified)

Pay: $12.00–$15.00/hr + employee discount

Similar to the Assistant Baker role: dough and pastry prep, cake decorating support, and packaging. Flexible schedule and a small-team environment.

Employer: Danbury Columbus

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time (6am–2pm or 11am–7:30pm)

Pay: Not listed

Line cook role in senior living, preparing menu items for residents and guests. Looking for 3+ years’ line cook experience; offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), and more.

Employer: Hampton by Hilton – Downtown Columbus (Indus Hotels)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Night shift (Full-time likely; check listing)

Pay: From $17.00/hr

Overnight front desk role combining guest service with nightly audit paperwork. Includes benefits after 30 days for full-time, plus hotel discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.