🤝 Columbus OH Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Columbus is busy hiring in community and social services right now. If you like helping people through tough times, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: REACH Behavioral Health

REACH Behavioral Health Location: Columbus, OH (in person)

(in person) Type: Other (12-hour shifts: 7am–7pm or 7pm–7am )

Other (12-hour shifts: or ) Pay: $16.00 – $25.00/hour

Benefits: Paid time off

Work in a group home setting with youth facing homelessness, mental health, or substance use challenges. You’ll use crisis de-escalation, behavior support, and basic medical skills (CPR/First Aid, meds) to keep residents safe and moving toward stability.

Employer: YMCA of Central Ohio – Van Buren Shelter

YMCA of Central Ohio – Van Buren Shelter Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time (all shifts; weekends required )

(all shifts; ) Pay: Not listed (+$2/hour for hours worked 8pm–8am)

Front-line role supporting adults experiencing homelessness in the men’s overflow shelter. You’ll handle guest check-in, safety rounds, crisis response, and referrals to other services, with strong training in trauma-informed care and crisis intervention.

Employer: IMPACT Community Action

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help individuals and families find and keep safe, affordable housing. This job focuses on assessments, benefit eligibility (like SNAP, TANF, Medicaid), and connecting people to programs that support long-term housing stability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.