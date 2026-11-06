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Bluffton

📅 Homeschool Lunch Bunch Fridays at Noon

8 days ago
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📅 Homeschool Lunch Bunch at Bluffton Library

Homeschool families are invited to bring a packed lunch and connect with others at Bluffton Public Library.

Meet downstairs in the large activity room at Noon on these Fridays:

  • September 11
  • October 2
  • November 6

Kids will enjoy an informal social time plus a story, activity, game, and/or craft. This fall’s theme is American History, tying in with the America 250 celebrations.

No registration is required — just show up with your lunch and join in.

More Info: Homeschool Lunch Bunch | Bluffton Public Library

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