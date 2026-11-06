undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bluffton
📅 Homeschool Lunch Bunch Fridays at Noon
8 days ago
📅 Homeschool Lunch Bunch at Bluffton Library
Homeschool families are invited to bring a packed lunch and connect with others at Bluffton Public Library.
Meet downstairs in the large activity room at Noon on these Fridays:
- September 11
- October 2
- November 6
Kids will enjoy an informal social time plus a story, activity, game, and/or craft. This fall’s theme is American History, tying in with the America 250 celebrations.
No registration is required — just show up with your lunch and join in.
More Info: Homeschool Lunch Bunch | Bluffton Public Library
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.