📅 Homeschool Lunch Bunch Fridays at Noon

📅 Homeschool Lunch Bunch at Bluffton Library

Homeschool families are invited to bring a packed lunch and connect with others at Bluffton Public Library.

Meet downstairs in the large activity room at Noon on these Fridays:

September 11

October 2

November 6

Kids will enjoy an informal social time plus a story, activity, game, and/or craft. This fall’s theme is American History, tying in with the America 250 celebrations.

No registration is required — just show up with your lunch and join in.