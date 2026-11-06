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🎁 Free Items Around Columbus — TVs, Kids’ Gear & More
Columbus neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from a big TV to baby gear and car tires. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
65" Television – Needs Color Adjustment
Item: 65" television
Condition: Works well; color needs to be adjusted
Location: Holt-Alkire, Columbus, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a large 65-inch TV that still works, but the color settings need some adjustment. Good if you need a big screen and don’t mind tweaking the picture. Pickup is in the Holt-Alkire area.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kids’ Shoes Bundle – Air Jordan & Dr. Martens
Item: Kids’ shoes bundle – white Air Jordan sneakers + pink Dr. Martens boots
Condition: Used condition for both pairs
Category: Baby & kids
Location: South Eastmoor, Columbus, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
Bundle of two pairs of kids’ shoes: one pair of white Air Jordans and one pair of pink Dr. Martens boots. Both are in used condition, so they’re great for everyday play or backup shoes.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Tires – Multiple Sizes
Item: Tires – different sizes
Sizes & condition:
- 235/55/18 – in great condition
- 225/65/16 – good condition (1 tire)
- 225/50/17 – good condition (1 tire)
Category: Automotive
Location: Amercrest, Columbus, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor is donating several tires in different sizes. One set is listed as 235/55/18 in great condition, plus one 225/65/16 and one 225/50/17, both in good condition. Helpful if you need a spare or to match an existing set—be sure to double-check these sizes against your vehicle.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Baby Play Gym with Toys & Extras
Item: Baby play gym with soft hanging toys + extra baby items
Includes:
- Play gym with soft hanging toys
- Baby clothes (9–12 months) – some are new
- Other random baby items in a plastic bag
Category: Baby & kids
Location: Olde Sawmill, Dublin, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
This freebie is a baby play gym plus a bag of extras. You’ll get hanging toys, some new 9–12 month baby clothes, and a few other baby items all together. Pickup is in the Olde Sawmill area of Dublin.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Columbus tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.