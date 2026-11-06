🎁 Free Items Around Columbus — TVs, Kids’ Gear & More

Columbus neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from a big TV to baby gear and car tires. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: 65" television

Condition: Works well; color needs to be adjusted

Location: Holt-Alkire, Columbus, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a large 65-inch TV that still works, but the color settings need some adjustment. Good if you need a big screen and don’t mind tweaking the picture. Pickup is in the Holt-Alkire area.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Kids’ shoes bundle – white Air Jordan sneakers + pink Dr. Martens boots

Condition: Used condition for both pairs

Category: Baby & kids

Location: South Eastmoor, Columbus, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

Bundle of two pairs of kids’ shoes: one pair of white Air Jordans and one pair of pink Dr. Martens boots. Both are in used condition, so they’re great for everyday play or backup shoes.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Tires – different sizes

Sizes & condition:

235/55/18 – in great condition

– in 225/65/16 – good condition (1 tire)

– (1 tire) 225/50/17 – good condition (1 tire)

Category: Automotive

Location: Amercrest, Columbus, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is donating several tires in different sizes. One set is listed as 235/55/18 in great condition, plus one 225/65/16 and one 225/50/17, both in good condition. Helpful if you need a spare or to match an existing set—be sure to double-check these sizes against your vehicle.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Baby play gym with soft hanging toys + extra baby items

Includes:

Play gym with soft hanging toys

Baby clothes (9–12 months) – some are new

– some are Other random baby items in a plastic bag

Category: Baby & kids

Location: Olde Sawmill, Dublin, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

This freebie is a baby play gym plus a bag of extras. You’ll get hanging toys, some new 9–12 month baby clothes, and a few other baby items all together. Pickup is in the Olde Sawmill area of Dublin.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Columbus tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.