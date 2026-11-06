🚧 Temporary road bump on Heritage Lake Dr. through December

Crews are installing a temporary road crossing device today on Heritage Lake Dr. as part of the pond dredging project at The Golf Club at Yankee Trace.

The crossing lets Jones Lake Management dredge two ponds near Yankee Street at the same time, so the work can move faster.

What drivers should know:

The crossing will create a bump in the road .

. Traffic cones and warning signs will be set up to guide you.

will be set up to guide you. The temporary crossing is expected to stay in place through the end of December.

If you drive this route, slow down, watch for the cones and signs, and be ready for the bump while this project is underway.