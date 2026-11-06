📅 NF Picture Retake Day on November 5, 2026

NF - Picture Retake Day is scheduled for November 5, 2026, from 9:15 AM to 10:30 AM in the Gym.

This is part of Nordonia Hills City Schools – District Events.

If your student at NF needs a new school picture, plan for them to be available during this time in the Gym. You can also use the options on the event page to add to Google Calendar, add to your calendar, or print the details so you don’t forget.