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⚠️ Update bank auto-pay for new water/sewer account numbers
7 days ago
⚠️ Update your auto-pay info for water/sewer bills
The Village is using a new water/sewer billing system, and everyone’s account number has changed.
If you use Auto Pay through your bank or credit union and they mail a check for your water/sewer bill:
- Find your new account number on your latest water bill.
- Update the account number in your bank’s bill-pay settings as soon as possible.
Right now, the Village is getting checks with old account numbers and no service address, and they have to send those checks back to the bank because they can’t tell which account to credit.
Updating your info will help make sure your water/sewer payments are applied correctly and on time.
More Info: Residents who use auto-pay must update their water...
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