📅 DIY Gratitude Journal Workshop for Teens & Adults

📅 Create Your Own Gratitude Journal at the Library

Looking for a calm break in a busy month? Join Mentor Public Library for “Thankful Thoughts: DIY Gratitude Journals,” an in-person, hands-on workshop for teens and adults.

You’ll design and personalize your own gratitude journal. The library will provide all supplies: notebooks, pens, stickers, decorative paper, plus simple prompts to help you start a daily gratitude habit.

No art or writing experience needed—just bring yourself and your ideas.

Because of limited seating and supply costs, the library has a no-show policy: if you register and miss 2 programs without giving at least 24 hours’ notice, you may be placed on the waitlist for the next program you sign up for.

Sign up online through the library’s event page and remember to cancel ahead of time if your plans change.