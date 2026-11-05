📅 “A More Perfect Union” history program at Mentor Library

📅 Tribute to Founding-Era Writing at Mentor Library

The Largely Literary Theater Company is bringing an in-person program, “A More Perfect Union,” to the Mentor Public Library.

They’ll share a tribute to the writers and writings that helped spark American independence and shape the Constitution — from Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense” and Patrick Henry’s speeches to Thomas Jefferson’s “Declaration of Independence” and the Federalist Papers of Alexander Hamilton and James Madison.

This event is for adults and happens on Monday, November 9, 2026, from 6:30–8:30pm in the Village Room, Main Branch.

Space is limited, and registration is required. Registration opens October 26. If you enjoy history, literature, or live theater-style presentations, this is a good one to grab a spot for early.