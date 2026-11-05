📅 Tea-Rex Party for kids 4–8 on November 7, 2026

📅 Tea-Rex Party for Kids Ages 4–8

The library is hosting a fun Tea-Rex Party for young dinosaur fans.

Join in on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 1:30–2:30pm in the Beryl B. Paulson Room at the Mentor-on-the-Lake branch.

Kids ages 4–8 can enjoy a story, snacks, and lots of dinosaur-themed fun. Costumes are welcome—come dressed fancy, as a dinosaur, or even a fancy dinosaur.

Registration begins October 24. Be sure to sign up early to save a spot for your child.