undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mentor-On-The-Lake
📅 Tea-Rex Party for kids 4–8 on November 7, 2026
8 days ago
📅 Tea-Rex Party for Kids Ages 4–8
The library is hosting a fun Tea-Rex Party for young dinosaur fans.
Join in on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 1:30–2:30pm in the Beryl B. Paulson Room at the Mentor-on-the-Lake branch.
Kids ages 4–8 can enjoy a story, snacks, and lots of dinosaur-themed fun. Costumes are welcome—come dressed fancy, as a dinosaur, or even a fancy dinosaur.
Registration begins October 24. Be sure to sign up early to save a spot for your child.
More Info: Tea-Rex Party - LibCal - M...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.