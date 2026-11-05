📅 Mandatory Winter Sports Meeting on Nov. 5, 2026

📅 Mandatory Winter Sports Meeting – Nov. 5

Fairfield Union Local Schools has a Mandatory Winter Sports Meeting scheduled for Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

The meeting will be held in Room C120 (Auditorium) at Fairfield Union High School.

If you or your student are involved in winter sports at Fairfield Union, plan to attend this required meeting at the listed time and location.