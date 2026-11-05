📢 Carlisle 7th grade volleyball finishes as league co-champs

📢 Carlisle 7th grade volleyball team celebrates big season

The Carlisle 7th grade volleyball team wrapped up an amazing season, according to Coach Hamilton.

This group of dedicated, competitive athletes came to practice ready to learn and improve, showing strong hustle, confidence, and teamwork all year.

Their hard work paid off — they finished the season tied for league champions and were tournament runner-up.

Coach Hamilton shared how proud they are of the team and is excited to see these players grow and return next year as 8th graders, ready to take on tougher competition with the same resilience and work ethic.

If you know one of these players or their families, this is a great time to tell them congratulations on a standout season.