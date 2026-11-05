💻 Patterson, OH IT Jobs: Multiple TS/SCI Roles Paying $60K–$190K+

Patterson’s IT scene around Wright-Patterson AFB is busy, especially for cleared tech pros. If you’ve got DoD experience or a security clearance, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Patterson, OH (onsite / hybrid / remote as needed)

(onsite / hybrid / remote as needed) Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,900 – $141,000/year

Clearance: Secret (Top Secret preferred)

Work on CI/CD pipelines, automation, and Linux-based systems that support classified development and analysis for national defense. Good fit if you have 1+ year of DevOps experience, Bash/Python skills, and want both technical and leadership growth.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Patterson, OH (onsite / hybrid / remote as needed)

(onsite / hybrid / remote as needed) Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,900 – $141,000/year

Clearance: TS/SCI required

Support COMSEC architecture for the F-35 air system, including cryptographic devices, key management, and RMF compliance. Ideal if you have 4+ years of COMSEC experience, know crypto algorithms and KMI/EKMS, and are comfortable leading in fast-paced classified environments.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Patterson, OH (onsite / hybrid / remote as needed)

(onsite / hybrid / remote as needed) Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,800 – $198,000/year

Clearance: TS/SCI required

Senior role building and securing container platforms using tools like Git, GitLab, Terraform, Docker, Kubernetes, and OpenShift. Great for seasoned DevOps engineers (5+ years) with Security+ and strong CI/CD, automation, and Red Hat/Linux skills.

Employer: Akima Global Technology (AGT)

Location: Wright-Patterson AFB, OH (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.25 – $38.46/hour

Clearance: TS/SCI required

Tier 1 support for NASIC and mission partners across multiple classified and unclassified networks, plus VTC support. Good match if you like hands-on troubleshooting, have IAT Level II cert, and want steady on-base work with full benefits.

Employer: Apogee

Location: Wright-Patterson AFB, Dayton, OH (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Clearance: Eligible for TS/SCI (must be able to obtain and maintain)

Senior product owner role for NASIC’s PIR Enterprise Platform, owning the backlog, user stories, and stakeholder alignment for mission-critical intelligence tools. Best for someone with ~10+ years in product/project/systems roles and strong Agile and cloud-native/DevSecOps understanding. Contingent upon contract award.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills and tools they list—this area’s defense IT market tends to reward that.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.