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Dayton
💻 Patterson, OH IT Jobs: Multiple TS/SCI Roles Paying $60K–$190K+
7 days ago
Patterson’s IT scene around Wright-Patterson AFB is busy, especially for cleared tech pros. If you’ve got DoD experience or a security clearance, there are several solid options right now.
DevOps Engineer, Mid
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Patterson, OH (onsite / hybrid / remote as needed)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $61,900 – $141,000/year
- Clearance: Secret (Top Secret preferred)
Work on CI/CD pipelines, automation, and Linux-based systems that support classified development and analysis for national defense. Good fit if you have 1+ year of DevOps experience, Bash/Python skills, and want both technical and leadership growth.
COMSEC Engineer, Mid
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Patterson, OH (onsite / hybrid / remote as needed)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $61,900 – $141,000/year
- Clearance: TS/SCI required
Support COMSEC architecture for the F-35 air system, including cryptographic devices, key management, and RMF compliance. Ideal if you have 4+ years of COMSEC experience, know crypto algorithms and KMI/EKMS, and are comfortable leading in fast-paced classified environments.
DevOps Engineer (Senior Platform)
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Patterson, OH (onsite / hybrid / remote as needed)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $86,800 – $198,000/year
- Clearance: TS/SCI required
Senior role building and securing container platforms using tools like Git, GitLab, Terraform, Docker, Kubernetes, and OpenShift. Great for seasoned DevOps engineers (5+ years) with Security+ and strong CI/CD, automation, and Red Hat/Linux skills.
Help Desk Technician (TS/SCI Required)
- Employer: Akima Global Technology (AGT)
- Location: Wright-Patterson AFB, OH (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $31.25 – $38.46/hour
- Clearance: TS/SCI required
Tier 1 support for NASIC and mission partners across multiple classified and unclassified networks, plus VTC support. Good match if you like hands-on troubleshooting, have IAT Level II cert, and want steady on-base work with full benefits.
PIR Enterprise Platform Product Owner
- Employer: Apogee
- Location: Wright-Patterson AFB, Dayton, OH (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Eligible for TS/SCI (must be able to obtain and maintain)
Senior product owner role for NASIC’s PIR Enterprise Platform, owning the backlog, user stories, and stakeholder alignment for mission-critical intelligence tools. Best for someone with ~10+ years in product/project/systems roles and strong Agile and cloud-native/DevSecOps understanding. Contingent upon contract award.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills and tools they list—this area’s defense IT market tends to reward that.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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