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Milan
Milan Beautification Commission meets Nov. 10
4 days ago
The Village of Milan Beautification Commission will meet on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. in the Council Room at 11 S. Main Street. The agenda includes a Lighting Ceremony and any other items brought before the Commission.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Milan
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