👔 Wright-Patterson AFB Executive Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings

Wright-Patterson AFB is buzzing with high-level defense work right now. If you’ve got program leadership experience and a strong tech or engineering background, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: AeroVironment (Advanced Research and Development Division)

AeroVironment (Advanced Research and Development Division) Location: On-site at Wright-Patterson AFB, Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time (standard 5/40 schedule)

(standard 5/40 schedule) Salary: $106,500 – $181,000

Clearance: U.S. Citizenship + ability to obtain Top Secret (ITAR/EAR controlled work)

Lead interdisciplinary teams developing and testing ceramics, composites, polymers, metals, and ultra-high temperature materials for Air Force and broader defense programs. This is a hands-on technical program management role where you’ll manage budgets, schedules, and risks while guiding early-stage R&D into real-world systems.

Employer: AeroVironment (Advanced Research and Development Division)

(Advanced Research and Development Division) Location: On-site at Wright-Patterson AFB, Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time (standard 5/40 schedule)

(standard 5/40 schedule) Salary: $106,500 – $181,000

Clearance: U.S. Citizenship + ability to obtain Top Secret (ITAR/EAR controlled work)

Focus on ceramics and ceramic composites for advanced aircraft, spacecraft, and ground systems. You’ll lead scientists and engineers, own project plans and budgets, and help write proposals that grow the portfolio—ideal if you have a ceramics-heavy materials background and want to stay close to the tech.

Employer: Serco (supporting AFLCMC/WAG Special Programs Division)

(supporting AFLCMC/WAG Special Programs Division) Location: Wright-Patterson AFB, OH 45431

Type: Full-time (on-site, no telework)

(on-site, no telework) Salary: $155,000 – $190,000

Clearance: Active Top Secret with SCI eligibility (SAP/SCI experience required)

Serve as the principal advisor on test & evaluation for highly classified Air Force programs. You’ll shape T&E strategy, coordinate developmental and operational testing, and brief senior leaders on risk and readiness for advanced, often SAP-level, aeronautical systems.

If one of these fits your background, don’t sit on it—click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.