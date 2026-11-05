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📅 Veterans Day program at Lynchburg-Clay High School Nov. 11
6 days ago
📅 Veterans Day program at Lynchburg-Clay High School
Lynchburg-Clay Middle School (LCMS) and High School (LCHS) are holding a combined Veterans Day Program on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at Lynchburg-Clay High School.
- Refreshments: start at 8:00 AM in the high school cafeteria
- Program: begins around 9:15 AM in the high school gymnasium
Everyone is welcome. The schools encourage you to join them and invite local veterans to attend and be honored.
More Info: LCMS & LCHS Veterans Day Program - November 11, 20...
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