📅 Veterans Day program at Lynchburg-Clay High School Nov. 11

📅 Veterans Day program at Lynchburg-Clay High School

Lynchburg-Clay Middle School (LCMS) and High School (LCHS) are holding a combined Veterans Day Program on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at Lynchburg-Clay High School.

Refreshments: start at 8:00 AM in the high school cafeteria

start at in the Program: begins around 9:15 AM in the high school gymnasium

Everyone is welcome. The schools encourage you to join them and invite local veterans to attend and be honored.