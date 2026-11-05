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📅 Tavion runs at state cross country meet on Nov. 7

6 days ago
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📢 Lynchburg-Clay runner headed to State Cross Country

Lynchburg-Clay’s Tavion is headed to the State Cross Country Meet!

He qualified after placing 16th out of 187 runners with a time of 16:58.5.

Tavion will be running on November 7 at Fortress Obetz & Memorial Park in Obetz, OH.

If you’d like to cheer him on, make plans to head to Fortress Obetz on Nov. 7 and show your Lynchburg-Clay pride. Congratulations, Tavion!

More Info: Hugeuly headed to State Cross Country Meet | Posts...

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