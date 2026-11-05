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⚠️ Clerk’s Office closing at noon on 4 upcoming Thursdays

6 days ago
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⚠️ Clerk’s Office closing early on select Thursdays

The Mount Vernon Municipal Court Clerk’s Office will close at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on the following Thursdays:

  • November 12
  • November 19
  • December 3
  • December 10

If you need to handle court-related business on these dates, try to visit or call before noon. On other days, the office will follow its normal hours.

More Info: Clerk's Office Temporary Weekly Closures • Mount V...

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