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Politics
⚠️ Clerk’s Office closing at noon on 4 upcoming Thursdays
6 days ago
⚠️ Clerk’s Office closing early on select Thursdays
The Mount Vernon Municipal Court Clerk’s Office will close at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on the following Thursdays:
- November 12
- November 19
- December 3
- December 10
If you need to handle court-related business on these dates, try to visit or call before noon. On other days, the office will follow its normal hours.
More Info: Clerk's Office Temporary Weekly Closures • Mount V...
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