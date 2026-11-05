🛒 Saint Clairsville Retail Jobs: Multiple Local Openings Now

Saint Clairsville has a nice mix of retail jobs right now, from seasonal sales to a full-time department manager role. Good options whether you want extra holiday cash or a steady, long-term spot.

Employer: Boscov's Department Store, LLC

Boscov's Department Store, LLC Location: Ohio Valley Mall, 67800 Mall Rd, St Clairsville, OH 43950

Type: Full-Time & Part-Time, Seasonal Sales & Stock Associates

Full-Time & Part-Time, Pay/Benefits: Competitive starting rate, weekly pay , liberal employee discount, and more

Competitive starting rate, , liberal employee discount, and more Hiring Event: Open interviews – Saturday, November 14, 2026, 12:00 PM–4:00 PM, at Boscov's Ohio Valley Mall. Apply in person, meet hiring managers, and talk through schedules on the spot.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2199

Location: 50739 Valley Plaza Dr, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950

Type: Part-Time, Temporary (mid-shift and closing)

(mid-shift and closing) Pay: $15–$28 per hour plus possible premium pay ($0.35–$3.00/hr) and performance incentives

plus possible and performance incentives Why it’s worth a look: Front-end role running registers, helping customers, and keeping lines moving. Comes with access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time associates.

Employer: Riesbeck Food Market

Location: Saint Clairsville, OH

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Lead the Produce Department—from ordering and merchandising to scheduling and training staff. Full-time role with 401(k), health, dental, vision, and paid time off, ideal if you have at least 2 years of produce experience and want a stable management-track job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; retail spots, especially seasonal ones, tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.