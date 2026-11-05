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🛒 Saint Clairsville Retail Jobs: Multiple Local Openings Now
Saint Clairsville has a nice mix of retail jobs right now, from seasonal sales to a full-time department manager role. Good options whether you want extra holiday cash or a steady, long-term spot.
Boscov's – Seasonal Retail Sales Hiring Event!
- Employer: Boscov's Department Store, LLC
- Location: Ohio Valley Mall, 67800 Mall Rd, St Clairsville, OH 43950
- Type: Full-Time & Part-Time, Seasonal Sales & Stock Associates
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive starting rate, weekly pay, liberal employee discount, and more
- Hiring Event: Open interviews – Saturday, November 14, 2026, 12:00 PM–4:00 PM, at Boscov's Ohio Valley Mall. Apply in person, meet hiring managers, and talk through schedules on the spot.
Checkout Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2199
- Location: 50739 Valley Plaza Dr, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950
- Type: Part-Time, Temporary (mid-shift and closing)
- Pay: $15–$28 per hour plus possible premium pay ($0.35–$3.00/hr) and performance incentives
- Why it’s worth a look: Front-end role running registers, helping customers, and keeping lines moving. Comes with access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time associates.
Produce Manager – St. Clairsville
- Employer: Riesbeck Food Market
- Location: Saint Clairsville, OH
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead the Produce Department—from ordering and merchandising to scheduling and training staff. Full-time role with 401(k), health, dental, vision, and paid time off, ideal if you have at least 2 years of produce experience and want a stable management-track job.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; retail spots, especially seasonal ones, tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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