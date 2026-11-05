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📅 Key Lakota West Class of 2027 senior dates

5 days ago
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📅 Key dates for Lakota West Class of 2027

Here are the big moments coming up for Lakota West High School seniors in the Class of 2027:

  • Sept 23, 2026 – Senior Meeting with Graduate Services
  • Sept 26, 2026Homecoming Dance
  • Oct 7, 2026 – Graduate Services senior orders due
  • Oct 8, 2026Senior Panoramic photo
  • Apr 21, 2027Cap and gown delivery during lunches
  • Apr 24, 2027Jr/Sr Prom, 8:00–11:00 PM at Savannah Center
  • Apr 28, 2027Senior Awards, 7:00 PM in the Gym
  • May 17, 2027Parade of Graduates, 9:30–11:00 AM
  • May 19, 2027Graduation, 8:00 PM at Xavier University Cintas Center

If you have a Class of 2027 student, add these to your family calendar so you don’t miss anything.

More Info: Important Dates for Class of 2027 | News & Announc...

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