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📅 Key Lakota West Class of 2027 senior dates
5 days ago
📅 Key dates for Lakota West Class of 2027
Here are the big moments coming up for Lakota West High School seniors in the Class of 2027:
- Sept 23, 2026 – Senior Meeting with Graduate Services
- Sept 26, 2026 – Homecoming Dance
- Oct 7, 2026 – Graduate Services senior orders due
- Oct 8, 2026 – Senior Panoramic photo
- Apr 21, 2027 – Cap and gown delivery during lunches
- Apr 24, 2027 – Jr/Sr Prom, 8:00–11:00 PM at Savannah Center
- Apr 28, 2027 – Senior Awards, 7:00 PM in the Gym
- May 17, 2027 – Parade of Graduates, 9:30–11:00 AM
- May 19, 2027 – Graduation, 8:00 PM at Xavier University Cintas Center
If you have a Class of 2027 student, add these to your family calendar so you don’t miss anything.
More Info: Important Dates for Class of 2027 | News & Announc...
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