📅 Key Lakota West Class of 2027 senior dates

📅 Key dates for Lakota West Class of 2027

Here are the big moments coming up for Lakota West High School seniors in the Class of 2027:

Sept 23, 2026 – Senior Meeting with Graduate Services

– Senior Meeting with Sept 26, 2026 – Homecoming Dance

– Oct 7, 2026 – Graduate Services senior orders due

– Graduate Services Oct 8, 2026 – Senior Panoramic photo

– photo Apr 21, 2027 – Cap and gown delivery during lunches

– during lunches Apr 24, 2027 – Jr/Sr Prom , 8:00–11:00 PM at Savannah Center

– , at Apr 28, 2027 – Senior Awards , 7:00 PM in the Gym

– , May 17, 2027 – Parade of Graduates , 9:30–11:00 AM

– , May 19, 2027 – Graduation, 8:00 PM at Xavier University Cintas Center

If you have a Class of 2027 student, add these to your family calendar so you don’t miss anything.