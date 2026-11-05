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Cincinnati

📅 Lakota West Nov. 4 announcements: tickets, visits & more

5 days ago
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📅 Lakota West daily updates for students & families

Here’s what’s happening at Lakota West High School on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026:

Main Campus

  • College visits today at lunch: Reps from Miami University and Xavier University will be here. Check SchoolLinks for details.
  • Student Government meeting: After school today in the Community Room.
  • Football vs. St. Xavier – Friday, 7:00 p.m.: Tickets are online only at www.ohsaa.com. No tickets at the gate or during lunch, and no passes (Lakota West, GMC, etc.) are accepted. Buy early; a sell-out is expected.
  • Girls JV Bowling: Female freshmen, sophomores, and juniors interested in joining the JV bowling team should come to Gilmore Lanes on Thursday, Nov. 5, 3:30–4:30 p.m.
  • Fall play – Little Women: Shows Nov. 13, 14, and 15 in the Main Campus auditorium. Tickets are $12, available online via Hometown Ticketing or in person at the theatre.

Freshman Campus

  • Same St. Xavier vs. Lakota West ticket rules: public sales start Wednesday at 4 p.m. at www.ohsaa.com, online only, no passes.
  • Last chance school photos/IDs: Wednesday, Nov. 18; the ordering code is posted on the bulletin boards.
  • Girls JV Bowling: Same info as above – Gilmore Lanes, Nov. 5, 3:30–4:30 p.m.

More Info: Daily Announcements | News & Announcements Details...

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