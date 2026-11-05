📅 Lakota West Nov. 4 announcements: tickets, visits & more

📅 Lakota West daily updates for students & families Here’s what’s happening at Lakota West High School on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026: Main Campus College visits today at lunch: Reps from Miami University and Xavier University will be here. Check SchoolLinks for details.

Reps from and will be here. Check for details. Student Government meeting: After school today in the Community Room .

After school in the . Football vs. St. Xavier – Friday, 7:00 p.m.: Tickets are online only at www.ohsaa.com . No tickets at the gate or during lunch, and no passes (Lakota West, GMC, etc.) are accepted. Buy early; a sell-out is expected.

Tickets are at . No tickets at the gate or during lunch, and (Lakota West, GMC, etc.) are accepted. Buy early; a sell-out is expected. Girls JV Bowling: Female freshmen, sophomores, and juniors interested in joining the JV bowling team should come to Gilmore Lanes on Thursday, Nov. 5, 3:30–4:30 p.m.

Female interested in joining the JV bowling team should come to on Fall play – Little Women: Shows Nov. 13, 14, and 15 in the Main Campus auditorium. Tickets are $12, available online via Hometown Ticketing or in person at the theatre. Freshman Campus Same St. Xavier vs. Lakota West ticket rules: public sales start Wednesday at 4 p.m. at www.ohsaa.com , online only , no passes .

ticket rules: public sales start at , , . Last chance school photos/IDs: Wednesday, Nov. 18 ; the ordering code is posted on the bulletin boards.

; the ordering code is posted on the bulletin boards. Girls JV Bowling: Same info as above – Gilmore Lanes, Nov. 5, 3:30–4:30 p.m.

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