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Cincinnati
📅 Lakota West Nov. 4 announcements: tickets, visits & more
5 days ago
📅 Lakota West daily updates for students & families
Here’s what’s happening at Lakota West High School on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026:
Main Campus
- College visits today at lunch: Reps from Miami University and Xavier University will be here. Check SchoolLinks for details.
- Student Government meeting: After school today in the Community Room.
- Football vs. St. Xavier – Friday, 7:00 p.m.: Tickets are online only at www.ohsaa.com. No tickets at the gate or during lunch, and no passes (Lakota West, GMC, etc.) are accepted. Buy early; a sell-out is expected.
- Girls JV Bowling: Female freshmen, sophomores, and juniors interested in joining the JV bowling team should come to Gilmore Lanes on Thursday, Nov. 5, 3:30–4:30 p.m.
- Fall play – Little Women: Shows Nov. 13, 14, and 15 in the Main Campus auditorium. Tickets are $12, available online via Hometown Ticketing or in person at the theatre.
Freshman Campus
- Same St. Xavier vs. Lakota West ticket rules: public sales start Wednesday at 4 p.m. at www.ohsaa.com, online only, no passes.
- Last chance school photos/IDs: Wednesday, Nov. 18; the ordering code is posted on the bulletin boards.
- Girls JV Bowling: Same info as above – Gilmore Lanes, Nov. 5, 3:30–4:30 p.m.
More Info: Daily Announcements | News & Announcements Details...
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