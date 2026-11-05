undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📢 Nov 19 drive-thru medical equipment donation in UA
📢 Donate extra walkers and canes to help UA neighbors
UA CARES is holding a drive-thru medical equipment donation event on Thursday, November 19, from 10 am–1 pm at Fire Station 72, 3861 Reed Road.
They’re collecting new and gently used durable medical equipment to build a community loan closet so residents can borrow basic mobility items when they need them.
Items accepted:
- Standard walkers
- Rollators
- Canes
- New shower chairs
- New portable commodes
Not accepted:
- Used shower chairs
- Used portable commodes
- Incontinence garments
- Anything heavily worn or not in safe, working condition
Donations should be new or like-new, clean, and ready for use.
If you have extra mobility equipment at home that you’re not using, this is a simple way to clear space and support a neighbor recovering from surgery, injury, or changing mobility needs.
More Info: UA CARES to Collect Medical Equipment Donations • ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.