📢 Nov 19 drive-thru medical equipment donation in UA

📢 Donate extra walkers and canes to help UA neighbors

UA CARES is holding a drive-thru medical equipment donation event on Thursday, November 19, from 10 am–1 pm at Fire Station 72, 3861 Reed Road.

They’re collecting new and gently used durable medical equipment to build a community loan closet so residents can borrow basic mobility items when they need them.

Items accepted:

Standard walkers

Rollators

Canes

New shower chairs

New portable commodes

Not accepted:

Used shower chairs

Used portable commodes

Incontinence garments

Anything heavily worn or not in safe, working condition

Donations should be new or like-new, clean, and ready for use.

If you have extra mobility equipment at home that you’re not using, this is a simple way to clear space and support a neighbor recovering from surgery, injury, or changing mobility needs.