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Education
📅 Chestnut Elementary grades 1–3 field trip on Nov. 6, 2026
4 days ago
📅 Chestnut Elementary field trip to PAC – “Miss Nelson is Missing”
Students in grades 1–3 at Chestnut Elementary will be going on an all-school field trip to the PAC for a performance of “Miss Nelson is Missing.”
- Date: November 6, 2026
- Time: 9:15 AM – 11:30 AM
- Who: Chestnut Elementary (grades 1–3) students
If you’re a Chestnut Elementary parent or guardian, add this to your calendar and watch for any permission slips or instructions from the school about what your child should bring or wear that day.
More Info: Event Details
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