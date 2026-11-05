📅 Nov. 4 Zoom meeting on deer management update

📅 Wildlife Task Force deer management Zoom meeting Nov. 4

A Deer Management Update will be given at a Wildlife Task Force Meeting on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 2:00 PM. The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom.

You can join as a viewer or listener from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android using this Zoom link:

Webinar ID: 883 5617 9527

883 5617 9527 Password: 33553400

Or join by phone at 833-548-0282 (toll free) and enter the Webinar ID 883 5617 9527 and Password 33553400.

The audio recording of the meeting will be available the following day on the City’s website if you can’t attend live.