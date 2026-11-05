📅 Paws on the Path 5K Fun Run & Walk on Nov. 7, 2026

📅 JC FFA “Paws on the Path” 5K Fun Run & Walk

The JC UVCC FFA group is hosting a Paws on the Path 5K Fun Run & Walk on November 7, 2026, from 10:00–11:00 AM at Tiger Trail Park, 901 S Main St, Jackson Center, OH 45334.

It’s listed as a Jackson Center Local Schools – FCCLA/FFA event and is open during that one-hour window.

If you’d like to take part, just head to Tiger Trail Park at 10 AM on 11/7/2026 to join the fun run/walk. The page does not list registration, cost, or other details.