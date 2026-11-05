📅 Thanksgiving 2026 buffets at Ohio state park lodges

📅 Thanksgiving buffets at Ohio state park lodges

Spend Thanksgiving at one of Ohio’s state park lodges and let them handle the cooking while you enjoy the views and time with family.

All meals are on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, with buffets or special dining at:

Burr Oak Lodge – Buffet 12–4 p.m. • Reservations required by Nov. 19 : 740-767-1210

– Buffet • Reservations required by : Deer Creek Lodge – Buffet 11 a.m.–3 p.m. • 740-869-6311

– Buffet • The Lodge at Geneva (Horizons Restaurant) – Meal 9 a.m.–3 p.m. • 440-466-7100 ext. 2

(Horizons Restaurant) – Meal • Hueston Woods Lodge – Buffet 11 a.m.–5 p.m. • 513-664-3527 (currently full; waitlist open)

– Buffet • (currently full; waitlist open) Maumee Bay Lodge – Buffet 11 a.m.–4 p.m. • 419-836-1466 x 2 (Ice Breaker Lounge will seat walk-ins first-come, first-served)

– Buffet • (Ice Breaker Lounge will seat walk-ins first-come, first-served) Mohican Lodge – Buffet 12–4 p.m. • 419-938-5411 (at capacity; limited to registered lodge guests with advance bookings)

– Buffet • (at capacity; limited to registered lodge guests with advance bookings) Punderson Manor – Buffet 11 a.m.–5 p.m. • 440-564-9144

– Buffet • Salt Fork Lodge – Buffet 11 a.m.–4 p.m. • 1-800-282-7275

– Buffet • Shawnee Lodge – Buffet 12–5 p.m. • 740-858-6621

Space is limited and filling quickly, so call soon if you want a spot. You can also enjoy hikes and lake views before or after your meal.

For winter events and getaways, visit ohiostateparks.gov/events, greatohiolodges.com, or call 1-800-282-7275. For The Lodge at Geneva, call (866) 806-8066 or visit thelodgeatgeneva.com.