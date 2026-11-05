🏥 Columbus, OH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles

Columbus healthcare is buzzing right now – from big hospital systems to travel gigs, there’s a lot hiring. Here are several solid roles across nursing, therapy, imaging, and physician practice.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as a staff RN on a specialized neurology epilepsy monitoring unit, caring for patients during seizure evaluation and continuous neuro monitoring. Great fit if you’re strong in neuro assessment, quick in urgent situations, and like close teamwork with neurologists.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide post-anesthesia care, monitor recovery, and manage pain and sedation in a PACU setting. Ideal if you enjoy fast-paced post-op work and collaborating with anesthesia and surgical teams.

Employer: OhioHealth

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time (16 hrs/week, days)

Salary: Not listed

Use your prior OR experience in a surgical setting with a strong safety and quality focus. Includes on-call with a 30-minute response window, good if you want steady OR work but fewer weekly hours.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on COTA role supporting older adults with daily living and rehab goals in home and community settings. You’ll follow OT treatment plans, document progress, and work closely with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead activity programs in a post-acute/long-term care setting, planning recreation that meets patients’ physical, social, and spiritual needs. Great if you have a rec therapy degree, enjoy geriatrics, and like running creative programs.

Employer: Mayfair Village Nursing Care Center

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar rec therapy leadership role in a nursing care center, using arts, exercise, and social activities to engage residents. Good match if you’re organized, licensed in rec therapy, and comfortable managing a budget and team.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Pay: $2,286 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Care for patients with breathing issues (asthma, COPD, trauma, etc.) on night shifts. Good for RRTs who want strong weekly pay and travel-agency support.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days

Pay: $2,239 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Day-shift RRT contract with similar duties, focused on diagnostics and treatment planning with the care team. Nice option if you prefer days but still want travel-level pay.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, evenings

Pay: $2,881 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Evening-shift MRI tech role operating MRI scanners, positioning patients, and guiding them through exams. Good if you like steady 8-hour shifts and strong communication with patients.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days

Pay: $2,867 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Day-shift MRI contract with 10-hour shifts, ideal if you want longer days and more days off. You’ll handle patient prep, imaging, and communication throughout the scan.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: $2,855 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Perform advanced echocardiograms and work closely with patients and providers to capture quality cardiac images. Great for experienced echo techs wanting high pay and daytime hours.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Pay: $1,910 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Night-shift RRT role with a large travel agency offering day-one medical, 401(k) match, and housing support. Good if you value strong benefits and recruiter support.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Pay: $1,991 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Night CRT role focused on respiratory care for a range of conditions, with guaranteed hours and full benefits. Nice fit if you want consistent night work and travel perks.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Pay: $1,946 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

RRT contract with a Joint Commission–accredited agency offering day-one health insurance and CEU reimbursement. Good if you want strong recruiter support and long-term travel options.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Pay: $2,188 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

High-paying night RRT contract with day-one benefits, daily or weekly pay, and lots of insurance options. Requires 1 year of experience; no new grads.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Pay: $2,102 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Inpatient RRT role caring for patients from infants to adults with serious breathing issues. A good match if you want strong pay plus bonuses and value a “clinician-first” agency culture.

Employer: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time faculty (clinical, tenure-track, or research track)

(clinical, tenure-track, or research track) Salary: Not listed

OSU is hiring 1–2 clinical neuropsychologists for adult outpatient neuropsych evaluations, especially in neurodegenerative disorders. Includes research and teaching opportunities in a large, growing neurology department.

Employer: Nationwide Children’s Hospital / OSU College of Medicine

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time academic faculty

Salary: Competitive, with benefits (per listing)

Join a busy pediatric dermatology division caring for kids up to age 21, with options for clinical and basic science research and teaching. Great for dermatologists with pediatric training who want an academic children’s hospital setting.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for hospital-employed role)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Salary: $220,000 – $280,000 annually (estimate range)

Monday–Friday schedule (8 am–6 pm) with call just one weekend per month. You’ll focus on LGBTQ community health, transgender care, HIV care, and primary care, working with a multidisciplinary team and acting as collaborating physician for APPs.

Employer: CompDrug

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25 – $30 per hour

Early-morning MA role (about 5:45 am–1:15 pm weekdays, short Saturday shifts 1–2x/month) in an addiction and behavioral health clinic. You’ll handle specimen collection, vitals, phlebotomy, EKGs, and admin support as part of an interdisciplinary team.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.